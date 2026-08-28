BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kazakhstan increases total sown area for 2026 harvest.

According to the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the total sown area of agricultural crops, including spring and winter crops, in Kazakhstan for the 2026 harvest amounted to 23.53 million hectares, up 1.5% compared to 2025.

Of the total area, 16.09 million hectares were allocated to grain and leguminous crops, including corn. This represents a 3.9% decrease compared to 2025.

The Trend's analysis indicates that the increase in Kazakhstan’s total sown area for the 2026 harvest indicates continued efforts to maintain agricultural production capacity and make greater use of available farmland.

At the same time, the decline in the area allocated to grain and leguminous crops suggests a shift in the structure of crop cultivation. The reduction could reflect greater allocation of farmland to other agricultural crops, depending on market conditions, production costs and expected demand.

The combination of a larger overall sown area and a smaller grain and legume area points to a gradual diversification of Kazakhstan’s agricultural production. Such changes could help farmers respond to market demand while maintaining overall cultivated land at a high level.