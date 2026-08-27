Azerbaijan’s Bayramov receives newly appointed Malaysian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on August 27 received Malaysia’s newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Aznifah Isnariah Binti Abdul Ghani, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented a copy of her credentials to Bayramov.

Bayramov congratulated her on her appointment and wished her success in her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Malaysia bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

They discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in economic and trade relations, tourism, education and other areas, as well as ways to step up joint efforts in areas of mutual interest. Azerbaijan’s transit and logistics capabilities and its role in energy security were also discussed.

Regarding cooperation within international organizations, Bayramov highlighted the importance of mutual support between Azerbaijan and Malaysia within the UN, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Aligned Movement and D-8.

The sides also discussed preparations for the upcoming Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which will be held in Baku this year. Bayramov also noted that Azerbaijan will host the OIC Summit in 2027.

Bayramov briefed the Malaysian ambassador on the current situation in the region and reconstruction and redevelopment efforts being carried out during the post-conflict period.

The ambassador thanked Bayramov for the reception and said she would work to further strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation during her diplomatic mission.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.