Azerbaijan's deputy FM participates in extraordinary meeting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. On August 27, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev participated in the 23rd extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The extraordinary meeting, held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, included the election of the new OIC Secretary General, as well as issues concerning Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif on its agenda.

At the beginning of the event, the relevant decision on the election of the new OIC Secretary General was adopted unanimously. According to the decision, the only candidate for the position, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, was elected the new OIC Secretary General.

Speaking at the meeting, Y. Rafiyev congratulated the new Secretary General on his appointment and stated that he would receive the full support of the Republic of Azerbaijan during his tenure. At the same time, Hissein Brahim Taha, whose term as OIC Secretary General has ended, was thanked for his effective work during his tenure.

The speech addressed the prospects for the development of the OIC as an important international organization, as well as the tasks facing it. The Deputy Minister recalled that Azerbaijan will host the OIC Summit of Heads of State and Government in 2027 and assume the chairmanship of the organization, noting that the country intends to work closely with the new Secretary General in the interests of the organization and further expanding cooperation among member states.

Regarding the issue of Palestine on the meeting’s agenda, Azerbaijan’s consistent and principled position, the importance of respecting the rule of international law, as well as the assistance provided by Azerbaijan to the Palestinian people, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare, were highlighted. Y. Rafiyev noted that the official visit of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa to Azerbaijan in July this year opened up new opportunities for developing economic cooperation between the two countries.

