Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector maintains strong growth momentum in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan increased by 12.7% in the first half of 2026 compared to the same period of 2025.

According to data from the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), industrial output in June 2026 was 5% higher than in June 2025 and 4.2% higher than in May 2026.

For comparison, industrial production in Kyrgyzstan increased by 12.5% in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024.

Industrial output in June 2025 grew by 11% year-on-year and by 10.3% compared to May 2025.

The Trend's analysis indicates that Kyrgyzstan’s industrial sector continued to demonstrate strong growth in the first half of 2026, with production increasing by 12.7% year-on-year.

The pace was broadly comparable with the 12.5% growth recorded during the same period of 2025, indicating that the sector has maintained its expansion.

Industrial output also continued to rise in June, up 5% from June 2025 and 4.2% from May. However, the monthly and year-on-year growth rates were lower than those recorded in June 2025, when industrial production increased by 11% year-on-year and 10.3% month-on-month.

The sustained double-digit growth in first-half industrial production points to continued strength in Kyrgyzstan’s productive sectors. At the same time, the moderation in June compared with the previous year could indicate a normalization of the exceptionally high growth rates observed in 2025.