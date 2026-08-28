Uzbekistan expands power capacity with thermal, solar, and wind projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Uzbekistan has commissioned power-generation and energy-storage facilities with a combined capacity of 2,423 megawatts, including projects in thermal, solar and wind power.

This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry, the facilities were commissioned as part of preparations for Uzbekistan's 35th anniversary of independence, with total project costs estimated at $1.7 billion.

The largest project is a 1,573-MW thermal power plant in the Boyovut district of Sirdaryo region. The facility is designed to generate about 13 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and has an efficiency rate of 61.7%.

The plant is expected to save about 1.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year. Its $900 million construction project was implemented with direct investment from a consortium involving France's EDF, Qatar's Nebras Power, and Japan's Sojitz Corporation and Kyuden International.

About 3,000 jobs were created during construction, while the plant is expected to employ 120 people permanently.

Uzbekistan also commissioned a 300-MW solar photovoltaic plant and a 150-MW energy-storage system in Nurota district of Navoi region. The $390 million project was implemented in cooperation with China's China Energy Overseas Investment.

The solar facility is expected to generate 657 million kWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the yearly consumption of about 273,000 households, while saving 175 million cubic meters of natural gas and preventing about 377,000 tons of harmful emissions.

A 200-MW wind power plant and 100-MW energy-storage system were also commissioned in Karauzak district of Karakalpakstan. The $263 million project, developed with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, is expected to generate 701 million kWh annually, enough to cover the electricity consumption of about 292,000 households.

The project is also expected to save 187 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevent about 403,000 tons of harmful emissions each year.

In Namangan region, a separate 100-MW energy-storage system was commissioned for $110 million. The facility can store electricity at 100 MW for two hours, providing up to 200 megawatt-hours of storage capacity and helping the grid manage peak demand.

Trend's analysis shows that the newly commissioned facilities combine conventional generation with renewable energy and storage, giving Uzbekistan additional capacity while also addressing the growing need for a more flexible electricity system.

The figures show the scale of the expansion. The 2,423 MW added across the projects consists of 1,573 MW of thermal generation, 300 MW of solar power, 200 MW of wind power and 350 MW of energy-storage capacity. Renewable generation capacity therefore accounts for 500 MW, or about 20.6% of the total installed capacity announced, while storage represents another 14.4%.

The two renewable-generation projects alone are expected to produce 1.358 billion kWh annually. Their combined projected natural-gas savings amount to 362 million cubic meters per year, while their combined avoided emissions reach approximately 780,000 tons annually.

The projects also demonstrate the growing role of foreign capital in Uzbekistan's energy sector. The four specifically valued projects listed above account for about $1.663 billion, or roughly 98% of the announced $1.7 billion total investment.

In Trend's assessment, the combination of new thermal capacity, renewable generation and energy storage could help Uzbekistan address rising electricity demand while reducing pressure on natural-gas supplies. The storage facilities are particularly important because they can shift electricity availability toward periods of peak demand and improve the reliability of renewable-heavy generation.

At the same time, the economic impact will depend on how effectively the new capacity is integrated into the national grid and maintained at high utilization rates. For Uzbekistan, the projects represent not only an increase in generation capacity but also a broader shift toward a more diversified and flexible energy system.

The calculations further highlight the scale of the expansion: of the 2,423 MW of newly commissioned capacity, thermal generation accounts for 64.9%, renewable energy — solar and wind — for 20.6%, and energy storage for 14.4%. The solar and wind facilities are expected to generate a combined 1.36 billion kWh annually, save about 362 million cubic meters of natural gas, and prevent roughly 780,000 tons of harmful emissions each year. The two renewable projects alone will generate enough electricity to cover the estimated annual consumption of about 565,000 households, while the four projects with disclosed investment costs total approximately $1.66 billion, accounting for nearly 98% of the announced $1.7 billion investment package.