Kazakhstan's Kurultai deputies to approve package of key bills - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Deputies of Kazakhstan's Kurultai will have to approve a package of important bills during the first session of the first convocation.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks at the opening of the first session of the first convocation of the Kurultai

"This year, I signed a number of decrees on the introduction of artificial intelligence into the secondary education system, the development of the digital assets industry and the Digital Qazaqstan strategy. The government will prepare the relevant package of regulatory and legal acts and submit it to Parliament," Tokayev said.

He identified the attraction of highly qualified specialists, advanced technologies and foreign capital to Kazakhstan as another key task.

"We are implementing a set of systemic measures aimed at broadly attracting highly qualified specialists, advanced technologies and foreign capital to the country. The introduction of the 'Golden Visa' is intended to give a powerful impetus to this process," he said.

At the same time, Tokayev called for further improvement of migration policy and instructed the government to submit a relevant bill for consideration by the deputies.

"The deputies, in turn, will have to consider the document as soon as possible," the president said.

In addition, the government has been instructed to prepare and submit to the Kurultai a draft of a new law "On Library and Book Publishing" this year.

"This document is of exceptional importance for strengthening the intellectual potential of the nation," Tokayev said.