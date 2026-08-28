Kazakhstan set to form People’s Council in September, Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kazakhstan will form the People's Council (Halyk Kenesi ) in the second half of September.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's announcement at the opening of the first session of the first convocation of the Kurultai.

"Already in the second half of September, the Kazakhstan People's Council will be formed. This will be the first supreme consultative body in the history of Kazakhstan to embody the ethnic, regional, social and socio-political diversity of our country. Essentially, this is a unique body. This constitutional body is vested with the right of legislative initiative. Thus, within a relatively short period of time, virtually all key institutions of government will be renewed, giving a strong impetus to our further reforms," Tokayev said.

According to the president, the government has resigned in accordance with the Constitution before the newly elected Kurultai.

"Therefore, after the structure of the Kurultai is formed, I will submit the candidates for Vice President and Prime Minister for consideration by the deputies. Then, following consultations with you, I will appoint members of the government. In addition, a new position of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council will be filled," Tokayev said.

After the Kurultai and the government are fully formed, Tokayev said he would deliver his annual Address to the People of Kazakhstan.

"All initiatives outlined in the Address must be jointly, timely and effectively implemented by representatives of the executive and legislative branches. All officials, especially those who are just taking office, must clearly understand the common goals and objectives facing us," the president said.