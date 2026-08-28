Kazakhstan records surge in pharmaceutical investment in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Investment in Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical industry increased by 56% in 2025, reaching $142.8 million, the press service of the Government of Kazakhstan said.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh Government.

According to the information, a further $7.1 million was attracted in the first quarter of 2026. Major international pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Roche, are participating in projects aimed at localizing production and transferring technologies to Kazakhstan.

"Under the instruction of the Head of State, eight major projects are being implemented to establish and expand pharmaceutical production facilities. Their launch will make it possible to produce more than 494 types of medicines in Kazakhstan for the first time," the statement said.

The projects will cover medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, autoimmune, orphan and infectious diseases, as well as diabetes.

The government noted that the development of Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical industry is proceeding in several areas, ranging from expanding domestic production and localizing technologies to improving access to medicines in the regions.

Overall, pharmaceutical production in Kazakhstan has increased by 37% over the past three years, reaching 191 billion tenge (about $416 million).

Kazakhstan is continuing to modernize its healthcare system, with efforts focused on expanding domestic pharmaceutical production, developing medical infrastructure in the regions, addressing healthcare staffing shortages, and introducing digital technologies.

The measures are being implemented as part of the instructions given by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the People of Kazakhstan, "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions Through Digital Transformation."

The President has instructed the government to increase the volume and range of domestically produced medicines and introduce modern digital tools to monitor the quality and volume of healthcare services.