Uzbekistan, China review $200M investment project in Ohangaron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region discussed the implementation of a $200 million investment project in Ohangaron district with China’s Hebei International Land Port.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent Regional Administration, following a meeting between the region's Deputy Governor Jahongir Mamajonov, Ohangaron District Governor Bahromjon Norqobilov and representatives of the Hebei International Land Port.

According to the Regional Administration, the meeting focused on creating the necessary conditions for the investor, including issues related to allocating land for the planned project.

Ohangaron district authorities and Hebei International Land Port previously signed an agreement to attract $200 million in investment for the project.

During the talks, the parties discussed measures needed to facilitate the project’s implementation, organize the land allocation process in accordance with Uzbek legislation and find mutually acceptable solutions to outstanding issues while taking the investor’s interests into account.

“The project is important for the regional economy, particularly in terms of creating new jobs, expanding production capacity and attracting foreign investment,” the statement said.

The parties also emphasized the need to ensure that the project moves forward in line with established procedures and investment commitments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides agreed to conduct a detailed review of issues related to the project with the participation of responsible officials and continue cooperation with the investor.

Moreover, they agreed to develop practical measures for implementing the project in accordance with the applicable procedures. The proposed investment is expected to contribute to economic activity in Ohangaron district by supporting production capacity, creating employment opportunities and strengthening the region’s ability to attract foreign capital.

Hebei International Land Port Co., Ltd. is a Chinese logistics company operating the Shijiazhuang International Land Port, a major rail freight hub connecting China with Europe, Central Asia and other international markets.