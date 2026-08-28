Kazakhstan, Russia seek to boost transport links and border capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kazakhstan and Russia have discussed measures to increase the throughput capacity of the state border and improve border infrastructure.

This was announced by the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, following the meeting between Vice Minister Maksat Kaliakparov and Russian Deputy Minister of Transport Valentin Ivanov.

According to the Ministry, the working meeting was held at the Alimbet road checkpoint in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region as part of efforts to modernize and develop border crossing points.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of transport links between Kazakhstan and Russia, increasing the throughput capacity of the state border and improving border infrastructure", the ministry said.

The officials discussed the integration of information systems and digitalization of transport procedures, including the integration of systems, development of e-CMR, transition to E-Permit, data exchange from inspection and screening systems as part of a pilot project, the use of navigation seals and the expansion of a pilot project involving autonomous vehicles.

The Russian delegation also visited the Iletsk-1 railway checkpoint and the Zhaisan road checkpoint.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan plans to modernize 30 road checkpoints along its state border. Construction and installation works are currently underway at three checkpoints - Alimbet-Orsk, Syrym-Mashtakovo and Kosak-Pavlovka - with completion scheduled by the end of 2026.

Modernization of the remaining checkpoints is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed on further joint measures to develop transport cooperation, modernize border infrastructure and digitalize border crossing procedures. The measures are expected to increase border throughput, reduce vehicle crossing times and improve conditions for international road carriers