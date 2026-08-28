Uzbekistan reshapes tax, banking and fiscal systems through reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Uzbekistan has carried out broad reforms across its tax, banking, fiscal and business systems since 2016, reshaping the country’s economic framework.

This was reflected in an infographic released by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

According to the Ministry, the reforms were implemented under a series of strategic documents, including the Action Strategy, Development Strategy, and “Uzbekistan–2030” Strategy.

One of the key areas has been tax reform. The government has worked to reduce the tax burden and simplify tax administration, making the system more predictable for businesses. The World Bank has also identified tax-system reform and reduced tax complexity as important components of Uzbekistan’s broader economic transformation.

The banking and monetary system has undergone particularly significant changes. Uzbekistan liberalized its foreign-exchange market in 2017, including the unification of exchange rates, while moving toward stronger central-bank independence and greater reliance on market mechanisms.

Fiscal policy has also become more transparent. The reforms introduced a legal framework for approving the state budget, strengthened parliament's role in the budget process, and expanded the participation of local governments in budget management. The World Bank has noted that Uzbekistan has made substantial progress in bringing off-budget expenditures into the formal budget system and increasing fiscal transparency.

The government has simultaneously sought to improve the business environment. Measures highlighted in the infographic include the introduction of an Ombudsman institution to protect entrepreneurs, the removal of planned inspections and certain licensing and permitting requirements, and the creation of institutions such as the Business Development Bank and Entrepreneurship Development Company.

The reforms represent a shift from administrative management toward greater use of market-based mechanisms. The most consequential changes have been in foreign-exchange liberalization, taxation, financial-sector regulation and fiscal transparency — areas that directly influence investment decisions and private-sector activity.

The World Bank says Uzbekistan’s real GDP growth averaged around 6% annually from 2017 through 2025, while reforms have helped expand private-sector participation and improve access to foreign investment.

At the same time, the reform process remains unfinished. The World Bank continues to identify reducing state dominance, accelerating privatization, improving competition, and strengthening the environment for private investment as key priorities.

In Trend’s assessment, the next stage of Uzbekistan’s economic transformation will depend less on introducing individual reforms and more on ensuring that the new market institutions work effectively in practice. This includes stronger competition, deeper financial markets, more efficient state enterprises and greater access to finance for private companies.