Azerbaijan puts two mineral deposits into operation after auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Two mineral deposits located in the Fizuli and Gabala districts were put into operation following an auction.

This was reported by the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the “Arayatli” sand and gravel deposit, covering an area of 38.7 hectares and located in the Fuzuli District, and the “Bumchay” sand and gravel deposit, covering an area of 27.5 hectares and located in the Gabala District, were put into operation at the auction.

The auction results (final price, winning bidders, and other information) can be found on the official website of the State Property Service.

Auctions for the commissioning of mineral deposits are conducted by the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Auction Organization Center of the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy. The relevant auction took place on August 26.

The reserves of the first section of the “Araiyatli” field in the Fuzuli region total 680,400 cubic meters, with an area of 24.3 hectares, while the reserves of the second section total 432,400 cubic meters, with an area of 14.4 hectares. Reserves at the “Bumchay” deposit in the Gabala region total 412,500 cubic meters.

According to an official statement, individuals and legal entities wishing to participate in auctions for the development of mineral deposits must possess the appropriate financial and technical capabilities.

The statement notes that one of the conditions for conducting activities related to mineral extraction is that the bidder must have an employment contract with at least one mining engineer and one geologist, as well as the necessary technical resources and equipment for extraction.

Before commencing operational work, the auction winners must submit a “Mining Industry Development Plan,” complete the relevant documentation for the allocation of land plots, and comply with environmental requirements during the operation of the deposit. Upon completion of the work, the territory must be restored to a usable condition in accordance with the approved project.

In addition, requirements were established, such as preventing excessive losses and deterioration in the quality of minerals during deposit development, conducting mining operations within established limits, preventing the spread of inorganic dust to adjacent areas, and covering cargo with special tarps during transportation.