Azerenergy reports export revenue for 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Azerbaijan’s state-owned power utility Azerenerji’s export revenue reached $7.5 million in January-July 2026, according to the August issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The figure was approximately $3.5 million, or 87.5%, higher than in the same period of 2025, according to the report.

Azerenerji is among the state-owned companies involved in Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports. The list is led by SOCAR’s Marketing and Economic Operations Department, followed by AzerGold CJSC, SOCAR Polymer LLC, Azeraluminium LLC, Azərpambıq Aqrar Sənaye Kompleksi LLC, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, SOCAR’s Gas Export Department, Azerenerji OJSC, Nakhchivan Energy LLC and SOCAR-CAPE LLC.

Azerenerji continues to implement projects aimed at developing Azerbaijan’s power infrastructure. The company is currently selecting contractors for the construction of new and modernization of existing transmission lines.

The projects include relocating the 330-kilovolt double-circuit Banka Solar Power Plant-Nevakhi substation transmission line outside the territory of Shirvan National Park, additional work to relocate the 330-kilovolt Banka substation, and construction of the 110-kilovolt Yevlakh-Barda transmission line.

The total cost of the projects is estimated at 17.428 million manats ($10.25 million).

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, Azerenerji generated 11.479 billion kWh of electricity in January-June 2026, including 9.569 billion kWh at thermal power plants, 1.883 billion kWh at hydropower plants and 27.4 million kWh at solar power plants.