Kazakhstan, US advance cooperation on industrial water reuse

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kazakhstan and the United States are developing cooperation in the treatment and reuse of industrial and mineralized water, the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

According to the Ministry, at the invitation of US-based IBL Elements Inc., First Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan’s national hydrogeological service Kazhydrogeology Dair Ibrayev paid a working visit to Oklahoma, where he toured the company’s production facilities and examined modern technologies for water treatment, reuse, and the extraction of valuable components.

During the visit, Ibrayev reviewed the full technological process, from analyzing the chemical composition of source water and its preliminary treatment to filtration, purification, reuse and extraction of useful components. Particular attention was paid to laboratory monitoring and the potential adaptation of US technologies to Kazakhstan's hydrogeological and industrial conditions.

"For Kazakhstan, this visit is of great practical importance. Oklahoma is a region with a developed industrial base, significant resource potential and a high level of practical expertise. It was particularly important for us to see US technologies in operation. We see real opportunities to combine the technological expertise of the United States with Kazakhstan's resource potential and move from agreements already reached to the implementation of specific joint projects," Ibrayev said.

The US side also expressed interest in further cooperation with Kazakhstan. The company's management highlighted the significant potential for long-term cooperation, noting Kazakhstan's resources, qualified specialists, and opportunities for implementing modern technological projects. IBL Elements Inc. also expressed readiness to share its experience and work with Kazakh partners to adapt its technologies to the country's specific conditions.