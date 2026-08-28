Uzbekistan’s HUMO, Alipay+ expand cross-border payment options

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Uzbekistan’s HUMO payment system and Alipay+ have launched Alipay+ on HUMO’s payment infrastructure, expanding cross-border payment options for international visitors and cardholders.

This was announced in a statement by HUMO, released following an announcement made during the 2026 “Silk Road: Finance and Technology” Forum.

According to the information, under the new arrangement, international visitors in Uzbekistan will be able to pay for goods and services by scanning QR codes through their familiar e-wallets and banking applications connected to Alipay+.

Merchants will be able to accept payments from Alipay+ users without additional technical setup, according to HUMO.

The partnership operates in both directions. HUMO cardholders will be able to make payments abroad through participating banking applications, while international visitors will be able to use their existing payment services when making purchases in Uzbekistan.

"The new stage of the partnership expands the possibilities of cross-border payments and makes Uzbekistan's payment environment more accessible to tourists and international audiences," the statement said.

The launch also strengthens the connection between Uzbekistan’s domestic payment ecosystem and international digital payment platforms, supporting the country’s broader efforts to develop cashless and technology-driven financial services.

HUMO and Alipay+ will continue working together to expand cross-border payment capabilities and facilitate more convenient digital transactions for consumers and businesses.