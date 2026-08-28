Kazakhstan’s Kurultai establishes new Standing Committees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Eight standing committees have been established in Kazakhstan's Kurultai.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of Kazakhstan's Kurultai.

According to the information, the committees will be chaired by:

Serik Egizbayev - Committee on Agrarian Issues, Ecology and Natural Resources;

Unzila Shapak - Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System and Law Enforcement Agencies;

Marat Kozhayev - Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security;

Amirbek Ospanbekov - Committee on Regional and Infrastructure Development;

Askhat Aimagambetov - Committee on Social and Cultural Development;

Olga Perepechina - Committee on Finance and Budget;

Darkhan Akhmediev - Committee on Digitalization, Innovation and Science;

Natalya Godunova - Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Energy.

Aibek Dadebay was elected Chairman of the Kurultai of the first convocation. Nurlan Beknazarov, Daniya Espayeva and Dinara Zakieva were elected his deputies.

The Kurultai is Kazakhstan's new unicameral parliament, established following the country's constitutional reform. Elections to the Kurultai were held in Kazakhstan on August 23. According to the Central Election Commission, 12,623,289 voters were registered, of whom 9,351,539, or 74.08%, took part in the elections.