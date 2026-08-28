Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, China’s Anhui advance co-op on smart agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region and China’s Anhui province are seeking to expand cooperation in agriculture, investment, innovation and education, with officials discussing new projects involving water-saving technologies, smart greenhouses and agricultural biotechnology.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent Regional Administration, following a meeting between Tashkent Region Governor Zoyir Mirzayev and a delegation from Anhui province led by Wang Xuexuejun, head of Anhui’s Agriculture Department and a provincial Party secretary.

The sides noted that cooperation between Tashkent region and Anhui has expanded in recent years. Delegations from Tashkent region visited Anhui in December 2023 and January and June 2024. In 2024, the sides also signed agreements establishing sister-region ties between Anhui and Tashkent region, as well as between Bozhou and Piskent district.

Tashkent region opened an official representative office in Anhui in June 2024.

Chinese investment has become a significant part of the region’s foreign-investment base. Of the 3,455 companies with foreign capital operating in Tashkent region, 784 involve Chinese capital, including 82 companies established with participation from businesses in Anhui.

Anhui investors contributed $402 million in foreign direct investment to Tashkent region in 2025, while another $286 million was invested during the first seven months of 2026.

The meeting focused particularly on expanding cooperation in agriculture alongside existing investment projects.

The Uzbek side proposed joint projects to introduce Anhui’s experience in water-resource management, water-saving and modern irrigation technologies, as well as to establish smart and environmentally friendly greenhouses in Tashkent region.

The sides also discussed establishing joint in-vitro laboratories and nurseries to develop climate-resilient and high-yield fruit and vegetable varieties.

“Particular attention was paid to introducing advanced agricultural technologies and adapting them to local conditions,” the regional administration said.

The parties also expressed interest in testing and localizing Anhui’s agricultural biotechnology and biological products in Tashkent region.

Cooperation in silkworm breeding was another area discussed, including the potential testing of a technology for raising silkworms outdoors on trees.

The sides also identified workforce training and scientific exchanges as important areas for further cooperation.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to expand practical cooperation between Tashkent region and Anhui, particularly in agriculture, investment, innovation and education, and to translate existing agreements into concrete projects.