Uzbekistan, 500 Global move to expand venture capital opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Uzbekistan and global venture capital firm 500 Global discussed expanding venture investment, strengthening the country’s startup ecosystem and helping Uzbek technology companies enter international markets, as the sides explore deeper cooperation in the sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and Pedro Santos Vieira, managing partner at 500 Global.

The talks focused on further developing Uzbekistan’s startup ecosystem, increasing venture capital investment, supporting the international expansion of local startups and coordinating ongoing initiatives in the technology sector.

Representatives of 500 Global shared their experience in the Uzbek market, noting that the firm has invested in Uzbek technology companies and startups since 2021-2022. Its investments have included companies founded by Uzbek entrepreneurs as well as startups established by foreign founders operating in Uzbekistan.

500 Global expressed interest in launching programs in Uzbekistan designed to prepare local startups to attract international investment and strengthen their connections with foreign investors.

“500 Global is interested in implementing programs that can help Uzbek startups prepare for international investment markets and expand their access to foreign investors,” the Ministry of Digital Technologies said.

The company also outlined plans to engage at several stages of startup development as part of its long-term strategy for Central Asia.

The sides discussed measures to create more favorable conditions for venture funds, facilitate the movement of investment capital and improve the operating environment for international investment funds in Uzbekistan.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan seeks to expand access to private capital for technology companies and strengthen the country’s position as a regional startup hub.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue cooperation on the systematic development of Uzbekistan’s startup ecosystem, improving conditions for venture capital investment and helping local technology companies access international markets.

The partnership could provide Uzbek startups with greater exposure to global investors and international markets while strengthening Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to develop technology-driven businesses and attract private investment.

500 Global is a global venture capital firm that invests in technology startups across sectors, stages and markets. The firm has backed more than 3,000 startups in over 80 countries and provides entrepreneurs with capital, mentorship and access to international investor networks.