Turkmenistan, South Korea eye broader cooperation in oil refining

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Turkmenistan and South Korea discussed expanding cooperation in the oil refining sector, including the participation of Korean companies in modernization and maintenance projects.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Turkmenistan following South Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan Lee Won-jae's visit to the Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery Complex (TORC) on August 26.

According to the information, during the visit, the ambassador reviewed the operation of the complex’s production facilities and projects being implemented by Korean companies in Turkmenistan. Lee Won-jae met with TORC Director Dovran Chishiev and representatives of Korean companies. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation in oil refining, as well as ongoing projects involving Korean companies in Turkmenistan.

"The ambassador expressed appreciation to the complex’s management for its support for Korean companies and expressed hope that their participation in TCOR modernization and maintenance projects would be further expanded," the statement of the embassy says.

As part of the visit, Lee Won-jae also met with representatives of Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology (KSIT) and Yuhan Tech. He was briefed on the progress of their projects and discussed their activities in Turkmenistan.

Diplomatic relations between South Korea and Turkmenistan were established on 7 February 1992. Over the past decade, Korean companies have become major partners in Turkmenistan’s energy and industrial sectors, securing contracts worth approximately $5–11 billion. Notable projects include modernization work at the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries, construction of desulfurization facilities at the giant Galkynysh gas field, the Kiyanly gas-chemical complex, and fertilizer plants. Firms such as Hyundai Engineering, LG International, and Daewoo Engineering & Construction have played leading roles. High-level visits, including the 2024 state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, have further strengthened cooperation in energy, infrastructure, shipbuilding, and related fields.