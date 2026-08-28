Baku to host exhibition and parade of classic cars this weekend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. An exhibition and parade of classic cars, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), will take place on August 30.

The event will begin with a display of classic cars in front of the “Panorama” (“Devil’s Wheel”) ride in the Seaside National Park. Cars registered to participate in the AAF event will be on display there, along with some vehicles from the Federation’s permanent classic car exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Cars from different years of manufacture will reflect the stages of the automotive industry’s development and evoke a sense of nostalgia.

The classic cars will then follow a route through the city’s central streets, as well as through Azneft Square, Neftchiler Avenue, Yusif Safarov Street, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Airport Road, Zagulba, and Sea Breeze.

An exhibition of the classic cars participating in the rally will be held at Sea Breeze Marina Bay.

Following the entertainment program, the owners of the winning cars will be awarded prizes in various categories.