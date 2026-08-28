Vestnik FIPS publishes extensive article by Azerbaijan IP Agency chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Issue No. 2 of the scientific and practical journal 'Vestnik FIPS', published in 2026 by the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Federal Institute of Industrial Property” of the Federal Service for Intellectual Property of the Russian Federation (ROSPATENT), a comprehensive article by Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, titled “Information, Knowledge, and the Results of Intellectual Activity in the Intellectual Property System” has been published.

This was announced in a statement by the Intellectual Property Agency.

Notably, the “Vestnik FIPS” is among the publications that exert significant influence worldwide. It covers the results of scientific research in the field of intellectual property, devotes considerable space to cutting-edge ideas and research in the field of industrial property and the patent system, and publishes articles by renowned experts on current issues in intellectual property.

An article published in the journal by K. Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, also provides a detailed analysis of the nature, origins, and circulation of intellectual property in the modern world, where the knowledge economy has become the dominant paradigm of development. The author, characterizing intangible assets (namely, knowledge, information, and creative ideas) as the primary resources of production, emphasizes that their legal and economic classification is associated with a number of fundamental complexities. He notes that new realities driven by innovation-based socioeconomic development make the institutional rethinking and strengthening of the very category of “intellectual property” (IP) a necessary condition. According to the author, in a context where knowledge serves as the primary resource of production, the category of “IP” is closely intertwined with the economic and sociocultural spheres and requires an interdisciplinary approach.

Imanov also draws readers’ attention to the fact that “the modern understanding of the concept of ‘IP’ implies not only the exclusive rights of a natural or legal person to the results of intellectual activity (RIA), but first and foremost the RIA themselves, which are protected by legal rights.”

This is a very important scientific finding. It demonstrates a systematic understanding of the origins of the institution of intellectual property, which, alongside law (jurisprudence), also requires an understanding of the economic and sociocultural significance of this institution.

Professor Imanov’s article presents an analysis of the interplay between information, knowledge, the results of intellectual activity, and intellectual property. The author emphasizes that intellectual property originates as knowledge, acquires legal protection only after being transformed into an objective form, and turns knowledge into an economic resource through exclusive rights.

This article analyzes the differences between philosophical and legal concepts of the results of intellectual activity, as well as the relationship between the concepts of “information” and “knowledge” in the context of contemporary challenges in the field of intellectual property. The scientific novelty of this study lies in its examination of the relationship between the results of intellectual activity and intellectual property using a classical approach and fuzzy logic. The author demonstrates that it is more appropriate to use methods of fuzzy logic and fuzzy neural networks to model interrelationships in the field of intellectual property, as well as to apply them in artificial intelligence systems.

This article, based on the formula “Information – Knowledge – IIP – Intellectual Property,” interprets intellectual property (IP) as the results of intellectual activity (IP) protected by rights. The author prefers to refer to IP as IP protected by rights, and this approach is of great interest to intellectual property specialists.

According to K. Imanov, “the right to IP arises in the process of objectification or transformation of knowledge, which is subjective and belongs solely to an individual; that is, knowledge becomes an objective, transferable form on a tangible medium. In this process, IP “materializes,” becomes perceptible, and thereby acquires the status of an “intellectual property object.”

Thus, intellectual property, by protecting intangible assets such as knowledge and information, safeguards creativity and innovation, which are perceived as universal natural resources.

One of K. Imanov’s conclusions is that “as a category situated between subjective knowledge and objective cultural fact, IP has a broader significance from a philosophical standpoint than the scope of the legal concept.”

The author provides a comprehensive explanation of the interrelationship between the concepts of “information,” “knowledge,” and “intellectual property,” and identifies the mutual transformation of information and knowledge in the process of the subjectivization of information and the objectivization of knowledge. The article also presents comparative frameworks for these concepts in terms of their essence, form, subjectivity, and legal status.

The definition of the concept of intellectual property is reflected in a number of legislative acts, including the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights and the Fight Against Piracy.”

The article was prepared at the intersection of knowledge in the fields of intellectual property, law, philosophy, information, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. The findings are of particular significance for improving legislation and asset management in the digital environment.

Scholars, young researchers, lawyers, and students can benefit from K. Imanov’s article “Information, Knowledge, and Results of Intellectual Activity in the Intellectual Property System,” published in Issue 2 of the journal “Vestnik FIPS.”

The full text of K. Imanov's article can be read here.