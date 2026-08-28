Uzbekistan, Singapore agree to deepen investment, technology ties

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed to deepen investment, technology and strategic cooperation with Singapore, as he met with a Singaporean delegation led by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

At the start of the meeting, Lee conveyed greetings and best wishes from Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The sides noted the steady development of Uzbek-Singaporean relations, with political dialogue and bilateral contacts maintained at various levels.

Trade and the number of joint ventures between the two countries have also been growing, while Singaporean investment in Uzbekistan’s economy has reached about $2 billion, according to the Uzbek president’s office.

The sides supported plans to expand Singaporean businesses’ investment activities in Uzbekistan and agreed to develop a joint medium-term Strategic and Innovation Partnership Program.

The proposed program will focus on trade and investment, technology transfer, modernization of public administration, human capital development and digitalization.

Particular attention was given to applying Singapore’s experience in developing special economic zones, the Tashkent International Financial Center and digital banking in Uzbekistan.

The sides also expressed support for the activities of Singaporean universities in Uzbekistan, underscoring education and human capital as another area for closer cooperation.

“The sides emphasized the need to establish regular direct dialogue between relevant political and economic institutions to assess progress on agreements reached at the highest level and coordinate joint plans,” the Uzbek president’s office said.

The two countries also welcomed Uzbekistan’s recent accession to the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, known as the Singapore Convention on Mediation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on mutual support within international organizations and regional cooperation.

The talks highlight Uzbekistan’s efforts to draw on Singapore’s experience in investment, public administration and digital finance while expanding Singaporean business participation in the Uzbek economy.