Tajikistan, FAO explore prospects for expanding cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Tajikistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) discussed the current state and prospects for further cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issue was discussed on August 27, 2026, during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar and newly appointed FAO Representative in Tajikistan Agasi Harutyunyan.

"During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place on the occasion of Harutyunyan presenting his credentials to the Tajik deputy foreign minister.

Furthermore, the sides also discussed issues related to upcoming international events.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been cooperating with FAO on a range of areas related to agriculture, food security, rural development and sustainable management of natural resources. The organization supports projects aimed at improving agricultural productivity, strengthening the resilience of rural communities and promoting sustainable food systems in the country.

Agriculture remains an important sector of Tajikistan’s economy and a major source of employment, particularly in rural areas. Cooperation with international organizations such as FAO is focused on addressing challenges related to climate change, water availability, agricultural productivity and food security.