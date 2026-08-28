Kazakhstan Government resigns, continues duties pending new cabinet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Government of Kazakhstan has tendered its resignation while continuing to exercise its duties pending the formation of a new government.

This was announced in an order signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"In accordance with Paragraph 1 of Article 69 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Article 4 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan,' in connection with the resignation of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan before the newly elected Kurultai of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I hereby order:

The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will continue to perform its duties until the new composition of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is approved.

Elections to the Kurultai were held in Kazakhstan on August 23. According to the Central Election Commission, the total number of registered voters stood at 12,623,289. A total of 9,351,539 people took part in the elections, representing 74.08% of registered voters.

The votes were distributed as follows:

Adilet Party - 6,528,948 votes (71.17%);

National Social Democratic Party - 469,058 votes (5.11%);

Auyl Party - 574,621 votes (6.26%);

Aq Jol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 478,083 votes (5.21%);

Respublica Party - 509,631 votes (5.56%);

People’s Party of Kazakhstan - 285,395 votes (3.11%);

Baytaq Green Party of Kazakhstan - 97,751 votes (1.07%);

Against all - 230,446 votes (2.51%).

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said that, in line with electoral legislation, parliamentary mandates would be distributed among the five political parties that received at least 5% of the vote.

As a result, all 145 Kurultai seats were distributed as follows:

Adilet Party - 110 seats;

National Social Democratic Party - 8 seats;

Auyl Party - 10 seats;

Aq Jol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 8 seats;

Respublica Party - 9 seats.