Tokayev highlights historic responsibility of Kazakhstan’s new Kurultai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The first convocation of Kazakhstan's Kurultai faces exceptional responsibility.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks at the opening of the first session of the first convocation of the Kurultai

"Deputies must follow the mandates of voters and serve the interests of the state. This is an immutable truth. We must never forget this," Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan is following a path of sustainable development and stands on the threshold of a new era of prosperity.

Tokayev noted that many historic events of great importance for the country's future had taken place this year.

"By uniting, our people have done a great deal of work together in a short period of time. Following the nationwide referendum, a large-scale constitutional reform was successfully implemented in the country. Thus, we adopted a truly People's Constitution," he said.

According to Tokayev, the entry into force of the new Constitution can be regarded as a turning point in the country's history. As a result, a solid legal foundation has been established, opening the way to prosperity.

"The foundations have been laid for a fundamentally new political and legal system capable of withstanding the challenges of our time. This system will ensure deep modernization of the state structure, increase the efficiency of government institutions and provide our citizens with real opportunities to participate in the affairs of the state," Tokayev said.