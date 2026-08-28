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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 28

Economy Materials 28 August 2026 09:17 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 28
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against major currencies as of August 28.

According to information from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9797 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0352 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9710 manat.

Code Exchange rate
USD 1.7
EUR 1.9797
AUD 1.2237
BYN 0.5767
AED 0.4628
KRW 0.1235
CZK 0.082
CNY 0.2529
DKK 0.2649
GEL 0.6504
HKD 0.2169
INR 0.0178
GBP 2.31
SEK 0.1785
CHF 2.1119
ILS 0.574
CAD 1.2272
KWD 5.5063
KZT 0.3672
QAR 0.4664
KGS 0.0194
HUF 0.542
MDL 0.0986
NOK 0.1823
UZS 0.0144
PKR 0.6122
PLN 0.4565
RON 0.3765
RUB 1.971
RSD 0.0169
SGD 1.3377
SAR 0.4528
xdr 2.3306
TRY 0.0352
TMT 0.4857
UAH 0.0381
JPY 1.0658
NZD 1.0128

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