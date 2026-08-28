Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against major currencies as of August 28.

According to information from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9797 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0352 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9710 manat.