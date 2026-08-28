Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise by over 18%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports, excluding non-monetary gold, increased by 18.3% year-on-year to $2.5 billion in January-July 2026.

According to the August 2026 edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, non-oil exports amounted to $384.8 million in July, up 15.8% compared with the same month of 2025.

Food exports totaled $123 million in July, while non-food exports increased by 26% year-on-year to $261.8 million.

In the first seven month of thsi year, sugar exports increased 2.6-fold year-on-year, while exports of cotton yarn rose by 81.9%, vegetable and animal fats and oils by 39.5%, aluminum and products made from it by 39.4%, cotton fiber by 24.9%, ferrous metals and products made from them by 23.3%, tea by 19.5%, fruits and vegetables by 16.4%, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 3%.

Agricultural exports increased by 22.1% to $673.4 million, while exports of agro-industrial products rose by 24.8% to $223.1 million. Combined exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products grew by 22.8% to $896.4 million.

Among non-oil products exported in the period from January through July, excluding non-monetary gold, gold ranked first with $239.4 million, followed by tomatoes at $172 million and copper ores and concentrates at $152 million.

In July alone, peaches and nectarines topped the list with $46.8 million, followed by gold at $37.2 million and other primary-form products obtained through polymerization at $28.7 million.

Russia was the largest destination for Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports in the period from January through July, accounting for $731.7 million. It was followed by Türkiye with $390.6 million, Georgia with $328.1 million, Switzerland with $251.6 million and Ukraine with $85 million.

In July, Azerbaijan exported $135.5 million worth of non-oil products to Russia, $48.3 million to Georgia, $39.8 million to Türkiye, $37.7 million to Switzerland and $19.6 million to Spain.

Meanwhile, satellite telecommunications services continued to contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijan’s exports. In the period from January through July 2026, the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) provided telecommunications services worth $15.2 million to around 95 companies in 35 countries. Export operations accounted for 62% of the agency’s total revenue during the period.

The UK, with $2.5 million, ranked first among destinations for Azercosmos’ satellite telecommunications services, followed by Luxembourg with $1.9 million, Türkiye with $730,300, Pakistan with $669,300 and Egypt with $382,500.