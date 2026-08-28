Iranian FM signals possible return to negotiations with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that returning to negotiations with the United States remains possible, but Washington must abandon its policy of pressure.

This was announced in a post published by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on X.

“It is entirely possible to return diplomacy to a constructive path. For this, the U.S. must understand a simple truth: pressure does not work,” the post reads.

Araghchi called on the U.S. administration to conduct dialogue based on mutual respect, recognize Iran’s rights, and fulfill its commitments.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the Washington administration was currently not interested in consultations or meetings with the Iranian authorities.

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the United States remain high following the months-long conflict that began with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on February 28. A peace memorandum was signed between the two countries on June 18 under Pakistani mediation, but talks on a final agreement have faced repeated difficulties amid mutual accusations of non-compliance and continued pressure.