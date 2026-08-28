KazMunayGas announces change to board of directors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas has announced a change to the composition of its Board of Directors,

This was announced in a statement by the press service of KazMunayGas (KMG)

"On 14 August 2026, Philip Malcolm Holland, Member of the Board of Directors of JSC NC KazMunayGas (Independent Director), notified the Board of Directors of his decision to step down from the Board of Directors effective 14 August 2026," the company said.

According to KMG's charter, the termination of Holland's powers will be formalized by a resolution of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be convened by a resolution of the Board of Directors. His powers, however, terminated upon the Board's receipt of his notification.

Holland had served on KMG's Board of Directors since August 17, 2020.

KazMunayGas is Kazakhstan's leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, managing assets across the entire production cycle, from hydrocarbon exploration and production to transportation, refining and specialized services. Founded in 2002, the company represents Kazakhstan's interests in the country's oil and gas sector.

The company produced 12.437 million tons of oil and gas condensate (522,000 barrels per day) in the first half of 2026, down 4.6% compared to the same period of 2025. Production of associated and natural gas, excluding volumes used for reinjection, decreased by 4.7% to 5.457 billion cubic meters. At the same time, oil transportation increased by 4% to 43.280 million tons.