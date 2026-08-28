Kazakhstan's political diversity reaches new level - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Political diversity in Kazakhstan is reaching a qualitatively new level, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the opening of the first session of the first convocation of the Kurultai, the press service of the President reported.

"Overall, these elections differed both in form and content. The electoral campaign primarily demonstrated that political diversity in Kazakhstan is reaching a qualitatively new level. The parties broadly demonstrated their potential and were able to comprehensively explain and convey their programs to society," Tokayev said.

According to him, the proposals put forward by the parties participating in the election campaign attracted public attention and gave new impetus to public life.

"Many observers note that they witnessed open competition between the parties, each of which undoubtedly offered its own course, position and ideology," he said.

Tokayev noted that the role of the parties in society and their place in the political system had become more distinct during the campaign, which he described as the main achievement of the Kurultai elections.

"These positive transformations contribute to the consistent development and improvement of Kazakhstan's socio-political culture," Tokayev said.

He added that the influence of political parties within the system of government would increase in the future, with their role growing with each new electoral cycle.

"Therefore, the parties need to maintain their chosen course and continue working with voters. Only then will the authority of political organizations be strengthened consistently," Tokayev said.