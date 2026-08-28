Kazakhstan's polypropylene plant launches scheduled maintenance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. (KPI) has launched scheduled preventive maintenance works at its polypropylene production facility, the company's press service said.

"On August 28, 2026, in accordance with the requirements of Kazakhstan's Law 'On Civil Protection' in the field of industrial safety and the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy, scheduled preventive maintenance works began at Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. (KPI)," the company said.

The maintenance works are aimed at ensuring equipment reliability, maintaining stable technological processes, and improving overall production efficiency, according to the statement. As part of the works, mandatory technical inspections will be carried out on 82 units of heat exchange equipment, while 56 pipeline units will undergo inspection and revision.

Major activities planned during the maintenance period include the replacement of catalysts in propane dehydrogenation reactors, as well as work on key compressors and the regeneration air heating furnace. Around 765 specialists and 27 units of specialized equipment have been engaged in the maintenance work.

KPI is Kazakhstan's first integrated gas chemical complex, located in the Atyrau region, and specializes in polypropylene production. According to KazMunayGas (KMG), KPI produced 248,400 tons of polypropylene in January-July 2026, up from 219,000 tons in the same period of 2025 and 150,000 tons in January-July 2024.

Domestic supplies of polypropylene increased by nearly 18% year-on-year to 26,000 tons in January-July 2026. Shipments through KPI's regional warehouses also tripled during the period, rising from 3,680 tons to 12,000 tons.