Another wave of former IDPs heads home to Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. A group of ex-IDPs heads to the Shukurbeyli and Horovlu villages of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district as part of the Great Return Program to the territories liberated from occupation, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

A total of 18 families, comprising 98 people, are being resettled in the villages during this phase.

Of these, 15 families, or 86 people, have been sent to Shukurbeyli village, while three families, or 12 people, have been sent to Horovlu village.

Will be updated