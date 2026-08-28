SCO summit in Bishkek to become important milestone - Kyrgyz FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek is expected to become an important milestone in the development of the organization, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev said.

According to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, Kulubaev made the remarks on August 28 during a meeting with national coordinators of SCO member states who arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in a meeting of the SCO Council of National Coordinators.

"The minister noted the particular importance of the meeting, which is being held ahead of the SCO summit, describing it as the main political event of Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the organization. Kulubaev emphasized that the upcoming summit is intended to contribute to strengthening mutual trust, good-neighborly relations and multifaceted cooperation among SCO member states. He also highlighted the significance of holding the summit in a jubilee year for the organization," the statement of Kyrgyz MFA notes, citing Kulubayev's remarks.

The minister expressed appreciation to the national coordinators for their active work and constructive cooperation in preparing the substantive part of the summit. He noted that the Council of National Coordinators carries out extensive joint work to coordinate documents and develop decisions that determine the SCO's future areas of activity.

Speaking on behalf of the SCO national coordinators, Russian President's Special Representative for SCO Affairs Bakhtier Khakimov praised Kyrgyzstan's consistent and substantive work during its chairmanship. Khakimov also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on the upcoming 35th anniversary of its independence and its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028. He expressed the national coordinators' readiness to continue constructive work and confidence in the successful holding of the SCO summit in Bishkek.