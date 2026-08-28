Azerbaijan explores AI potential in insurance and capital markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan organized another roundtable discussion on the topic “Expanding Digital Transformation and the Application of Artificial Intelligence.”

This was announced by the press service of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Thus, the Central Bank continues to hold meetings aimed at promoting innovative solutions and services in the financial sector. The roundtable “Expanding Digital Transformation and the Application of Artificial Intelligence,” which brought together representatives of the insurance sector and organizations operating in the capital markets, has become an important platform for discussion in this area.

The meeting, chaired by Central Bank Director General Sadig Akhundov, was attended by high-ranking officials responsible for the digital transformation of their organizations.

Sadig Akhundov spoke about the importance of initiatives undertaken to foster an innovative ecosystem in the country. He emphasized the need to implement the priorities for the financial sector established at the meeting on “Azerbaijan’s New Digital Architecture,” held in February of this year and chaired by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as well as at the first meeting of the Council on Digital Development, held in June and chaired by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

“The Director-General noted that accelerating digital transformation is of immense importance for the development and competitiveness of the financial sector, emphasizing that the effective and responsible use of new technologies, the development of digital services, and ensuring an optimal balance between innovation and risk management play a crucial role in shaping a sustainable digital financial ecosystem,” the information says.

The meeting continued with a discussion of the application of artificial intelligence in the sector, as well as the main challenges and potential opportunities facing industry participants in the process of digitalization.