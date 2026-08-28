Turkmenistan, Ukraine chambers of commerce discuss expanding business co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Ukraine discussed ways to expand direct business ties and identify new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Ukraine.

According to the statement, the meeting was held via videoconference on August 27 and brought together representatives of the business communities of both countries. The meeting was attended by Serdar Kepbanov, Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan’s Trade House, and Valeriy Korol, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine.

"The participants focused on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in import and export activities, establishing direct contacts between businesses and identifying promising areas for cooperation," the statement emphasized.

Representatives of the two chambers expressed interest in strengthening direct interaction between entrepreneurs, regularly exchanging business information, studying market opportunities and developing new forms of cooperation. The sides identified the textile and chemical industries, as well as transport and logistics, among the promising areas for further cooperation, along with other sectors of mutual interest.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Ukraine were established on 10 October 1992, with embassies opening in Kyiv and Ashgabat in 1995. Ukraine was among the first countries to support Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status at the United Nations. In the 1990s and early 2000s the two nations maintained significant energy ties, with Ukraine ranking among the largest buyers of Turkmen natural gas. In recent years bilateral trade has continued on a more diversified basis: in 2024 Ukraine imported goods worth approximately $79.5 million from Turkmenistan (mainly fertilizers, mineral fuels, plastics and cotton) while exporting around $59.4 million (primarily iron and steel products, meat, machinery and pharmaceuticals). Ukrainian companies remain active in infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan, and both sides regularly hold political consultations and business forums aimed at deepening economic cooperation.