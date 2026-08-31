Kyrgyzstan’s passenger traffic and turnover rise in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Passenger transportation and passenger turnover in Kyrgyzstan increased in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period of 2025.

According to data from the Interstate Statistical Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), passenger turnover in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 4.8 billion passenger-kilometers from January through June 2026, increasing by 3.7% compared with the first half of 2025.

For comparison, passenger turnover increased by 9.7% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period of 2024.

Meanwhile, 297.8 million passengers were transported in Kyrgyzstan during the reporting period, excluding urban electric transport and passenger taxis. The figure increased by 6.8% compared with the first half of 2025.

For comparison, passenger transportation increased by 18.8% in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period of 2024.

The figures show that both passenger transportation and passenger turnover maintained positive dynamics in Kyrgyzstan, although growth rates were lower than those recorded a year earlier.

The Trend's analysis indicates that the continued increase in passenger transportation and passenger turnover points to sustained demand for mobility services in Kyrgyzstan. Nearly 298 million passengers were transported during the first half of 2026, while passenger turnover reached 4.8 billion passenger-kilometers.

Passenger transportation grew by 6.8%, while passenger turnover increased by 3.7% year-on-year. Both indicators therefore remained positive, although their growth rates moderated from 18.8% and 9.7%, respectively, recorded in the first half of 2025.

The difference between the growth rates of passenger numbers and passenger turnover may indicate changes in the average distance traveled. Continued development of transport infrastructure, improved connectivity between regions and upgrades to passenger services could support further growth in mobility and transport activity.