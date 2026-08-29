Turkmenistan approves overhaul of Turkmenbashi oil refinery facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Turkmenistan has approved major overhaul works at facilities of the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries (TCOR).

This was reflected in the statement of the Turkmen government, published following a regular Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov via digital system.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers G. Agajanov briefed the president on measures being taken to ensure the uninterrupted operation of oil refineries under the Turkmennebit State Concern.

According to the report, work is underway to modernize the refining industry and make more efficient use of industrial facilities. Particular attention is being paid to ensuring reliable power supply to the technological facilities of the Turkmenbashi complex.

A relevant proposal was submitted to the president for consideration. After hearing the report, Berdimuhamedov highlighted ongoing efforts to develop the country’s oil and gas sector and increase existing production capacities.

"The president approved the proposal to carry out major overhaul works at facilities of the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries and instructed the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures," the statement of the government notes.

The Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries is Turkmenistan’s largest refining facility and a cornerstone of the national petrochemical industry. In 2025 the complex processed approximately 4.96 million tons of crude oil, an increase of nearly 8% year-on-year, producing around 1.48 million tons of gasoline, 1.54 million tons of diesel fuel, 434,000 tons of kerosene, as well as liquefied gas, polypropylene, lubricating oils and bitumen. The complex has undergone successive modernization stages, including projects implemented with South Korean companies (Hyundai Engineering and LG International) for sulfur-removal units and high-octane gasoline production, and Turkish firms for power-generation upgrades. Continuous investment in infrastructure, including the Kenar storage and loading terminal, supports both domestic fuel supply and exports through the Caspian port of Turkmenbashi.