Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Azerbaijan and Belarus discussed issues related to their strategic partnership during a visit by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov to Belarus on August 28, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said.

Sharifov was received by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, the ministry said.

"During the meeting, issues arising from the strategic partnership between the two countries were discussed. The role of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Belarus in developing strategic partnership based on friendly relations between the two countries was particularly emphasized," the ministry said.

The next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus was also held during the visit.

The consultations were led by Sharifov on the Azerbaijani side and Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Utyupin on the Belarusian side.

The sides noted positive momentum in bilateral political dialogue and highlighted the important role of the Intergovernmental Commission and the political consultations mechanism.

They also discussed the implementation of agreements reached between the two countries, as well as the current state and prospects for cooperation in trade and the economy, energy, agriculture, humanitarian affairs and other areas of mutual interest.

The sides also reviewed cooperation within regional and international organizations and exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.