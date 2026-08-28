Azerbaijan's parliamentary diplomacy can contribute to peace, speaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said parliamentary diplomacy can help ease tensions, build trust and contribute to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Gafarova made the remarks in a video address to the Second Conference of Speakers of the Interparliamentary Conference, held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, under the theme "Solidarity for Peace and Common Prosperity: Strengthening International Law and Peaceful Resolution of Conflicts."

According to the press and public relations department of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's parliament), Gafarova expressed confidence that the Interparliamentary Conference of Speakers, a young parliamentary organization established in 2025, would continue developing as an open and effective platform for parliamentary leaders.

She said the organization could make an effective contribution to the development of parliamentary diplomacy and to the goals at the center of the conference — peace, respect for international law, the peaceful resolution of conflicts and common prosperity.

Gafarova noted that these goals are particularly relevant today, as armed conflicts, geopolitical tensions and humanitarian crises threaten human lives, hinder development and deepen inequality.

"No country can ensure lasting peace on its own, and no society can thrive in isolation," she said.

Emphasizing that peace must be based on international law, Gafarova said the principles of the UN Charter must be consistently respected and disputes resolved through dialogue, negotiations and other peaceful means.

Addressing the practical role of parliaments in this process, Gafarova said parliamentary diplomacy can help reduce tensions, strengthen trust and contribute to the peaceful resolution of disputes. She also wished the participants success at the conference.