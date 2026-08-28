Uzbekistan, Hong Kong eye broader alliance in finance, investment

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Uzbekistan and Hong Kong discussed expanding economic and financial cooperation, diversifying financing sources and attracting investment.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Umid Abidkhadjaev and Paul Lam, Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China and Head of the Delegation. Jasur Karshibaev, Advisor to the Minister on Public Debt Management, also took part in the meeting.

The meeting focused on opportunities to strengthen financial ties and make greater use of Hong Kong’s experience in international finance and financial instruments, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The sides also discussed ways to expand financing opportunities for Uzbekistan’s public and private sectors and attract additional investment into priority areas of the country’s economic development.

Particular attention was given to financing major projects aligned with Uzbekistan’s national development priorities. The parties exchanged views on improving the investment attractiveness of such projects and making more effective use of international cooperation and financial mechanisms to support their implementation.

“Hong Kong’s experience in international finance and its broad range of financial instruments could provide additional opportunities for Uzbekistan to diversify financing sources and attract investment,” the sides noted during the discussions.

The talks also covered potential cooperation beyond finance, including tourism, education and artificial intelligence. The participants discussed expanding knowledge and expertise exchanges, strengthening professional capabilities and developing new joint initiatives in these areas.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan seeks to broaden its access to international capital and diversify sources of project financing amid its wider push to attract foreign investment and develop its private sector.

The two sides concluded by expressing readiness to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, expand financial and investment ties and pursue joint projects in promising areas.