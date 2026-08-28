Trend News Agency ranks as leading media outlet in region in 1H2026 – latest data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Trend News Agency has been recognized as the leading media outlet among media organizations in the Caspian region and Central Asia in the first half of 2026, according to data from the independent Medialogia platform.

According to the service, Trend ranks first in terms of citation rate, outperforming its closest competitors across the region’s media markets in the first half of 2026. The charts below present data confirming the agency’s position.

Over its 30-year history, Trend has grown into one of the region’s largest media outlets, covering developments not only in Azerbaijan, but also across the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye and Iran. The agency has evolved beyond the traditional news agency model into a digital startup developing intelligent ecosystems with subscription-based models and interactive services.

Data for the Azerbaijani market:

Data for the Kazakh market:



Data for the Uzbek market:

Data for the Tajik market:





Data for the Kyrgyz market:

Data for the Turkmen market:

Data for the Iranian market: