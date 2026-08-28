Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry delivers protest note to Polish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Poland's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pawel Radomski was summoned to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, which delivered a protest note over a report broadcast by Polish public broadcaster TVP World.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the protest concerned a segment aired on the "Eastern Express" program on August 26, 2026, which it described as containing biased, inaccurate and "completely unacceptable" claims directed against the Azerbaijani state and its leadership, as well as provocative conduct by the program's host.

The ministry said Azerbaijan expressed strong protest over the report and handed the Polish ambassador a formal note.

"At a time when the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is underway, and Azerbaijan is making determined efforts to ensure lasting peace, stability and security in the region, the dissemination of information that distorts the truth raises questions on the Azerbaijani side," the ministry said.

Azerbaijan described the broadcasting of negative content targeting the country by a public broadcaster funded by the Polish government as an "unfriendly step" that runs counter to the spirit of partnership between the two countries and could seriously harm bilateral relations.

The Polish side was urged to take immediate and effective measures to stop such provocative campaigns targeting Azerbaijan," the ministry said.