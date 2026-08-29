Turkmenistan sets dates for 2027 wheat sowing, cotton harvesting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Turkmenistan will begin sowing wheat for the 2027 harvest on September 2 and cotton harvesting on September 9.

This was announced in the statement of the Turkmen government, published following a regular Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov via digital system.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers T. Atahallyev briefed the president on seasonal agricultural work across the country.

According to the report, preparations for sowing wheat for next year’s harvest are underway in the regions, including plowing and leveling fields, forming ridges and furrows, preparing seeders and securing quality seed material.

Atahallyev also reported that cotton cultivation activities are nearing completion. "Preparations are underway for the upcoming cotton harvesting season, including at collection points, cotton gins, and involving combines, vehicles and other agricultural machinery," he said.

The deputy prime minister requested that dates be set for seminars involving experienced farmers, specialists, scientists and machine operators to ensure the timely and proper organization of the wheat sowing and cotton harvesting campaigns in accordance with agricultural requirements.

Berdimuhamedov noted that wheat growers and cotton growers have entered a crucial period of seasonal work. The president called on respected elders to launch the seasonal agricultural campaigns.

Wheat and cotton remain the two strategic crops of Turkmenistan’s agriculture. Cotton is typically grown on around 520,000 hectares with a state procurement target of approximately 1.25 million tons, while wheat is sown on about 850,000 hectares. In 2026 the country delivered more than 1 million tons of wheat to the state for the first time since 2022, with USDA estimates projecting 1.1 million tons for the 2026/27 marketing year. The agricultural sector operates under a centralized system of production quotas, state supply of seeds, fertilizers, machinery and irrigation water. Seasonal sowing and harvesting campaigns are launched at the national level with presidential involvement and large-scale mobilization of equipment and labor across the country’s five regions.