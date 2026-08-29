Kyrgyzstan strengthens focus on public-private investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Kyrgyzstan’s PPP project portfolio includes over 90 investment projects this year.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, citing President Sadyr Zhaparov’s remarks in Bishkek during the opening ceremony of the Ak-Keme hotel on August 24.

"The project portfolio of the Center for Public-Private Partnership for this year includes more than 90 investment projects with a total value exceeding 456 billion soms ($5.21 billion)," he said.

Zhaparov noted that 71 of these projects are already being implemented, while preparatory work is underway on the remaining projects.

"These projects are aimed at developing the regions, ensuring energy security, developing transport infrastructure and addressing environmental issues," Sadyr Zhaparov added.

According to Trend's analysis, the expansion of Kyrgyzstan’s public-private partnership project portfolio highlights the government’s efforts to attract private capital to key areas of economic and infrastructure development.

The focus on regional development, energy security, transport infrastructure and environmental projects indicates an effort to address structural needs while sharing investment and implementation responsibilities between the state and private sector. The progress of projects already under implementation could also strengthen infrastructure, support regional economic activity and create conditions for further private investment.