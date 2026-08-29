Tadbircore.uz to launch AI-based credit scoring for entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 29. Tadbircore.uz, a platform connecting entrepreneurs and banks through a single credit marketplace, plans to launch an artificial intelligence-based alternative scoring system from Dec. 1.

This was told to Trend's special correspondent by Tadbircore.uz Deputy Director Oybek Ashurov on the sidelines of the Silk Road Finance & Technology Forum in Tashkent.

He said the new system will not only assess potential borrowers but also help entrepreneurs understand the reasons for a possible loan rejection and identify areas that need improvement.

"We will use artificial intelligence to help our entrepreneurs understand their shortcomings: why they may not pass the assessment, why they may not receive a loan and what needs to be done," Ashurov said.

The system will also take fraud prevention into account and should not create additional opportunities to bypass banks’ control mechanisms, he said.

Tadbircore.uz already aggregates data from 22 ministries and government agencies through 72 digital information channels, allowing banks to obtain more comprehensive information about entrepreneurs when assessing loan applications.

"We get a complete picture of the entrepreneur. There has never been such a platform anywhere before," Ashurov said.

The platform also matches loan applications with banks’ credit products. It currently has 23 participating banks, with that number expected to increase to around 35 by the end of the year.

"It will be convenient for an entrepreneur to apply through a single window and receive a response within three days, without bureaucracy, because we collect all the documents ourselves and send them to the banks," Ashurov said.

Since the pilot project was launched on June 11, about 5,700 applications from entrepreneurs have been submitted through the platform, with loans approved for 826 of them, he said.

The next stage of Tadbircore.uz’s development will involve expanding its range of remote banking services. The platform plans to enable users to open accounts remotely with different banks, including settlement, deposit, transit and terminal accounts.

A mobile application is also expected to be launched within the next month. Ashurov said its initial functionality will be adapted to the specifics of using digital signatures on mobile devices.

He added that Tadbircore.uz could eventually expand beyond Uzbekistan and develop the platform in other Central Asian countries.