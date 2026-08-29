Tajikistan plans further filling of Rogun HPP reservoir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Tajikistan plans to raise the water level of the Rogun Hydropower Plant reservoir to 1,140 meters above sea level.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, this was reported on August 20, when President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inspected the progress of construction work on the Rogun HPP dam.

"During a previous meeting with engineers and construction workers of the Rogun HPP, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon instructed that the dam be raised to 1,155 meters above sea level in 2026 and that the reservoir water level be brought to 1,140 meters," the statement said.

The Rogun HPP dam consists of a core, filters for the second and third transition zones, upper and lower support prisms, as well as rockfill sections of the upstream and downstream faces. Once completed, the dam will stand 335 meters high, making it the world’s tallest rockfill dam.

In this regard, Rahmon was informed that construction of the dam is proceeding in line with his instructions and the approved work plan.

The dam has already reached the 1,155-meter mark ahead of schedule, while the reservoir is expected to reach 1,140 meters above sea level in the near future.

According to Trend's analysis, reaching the 1,155-meter mark ahead of schedule represents an important milestone in the construction of the Rogun HPP and demonstrates progress in the implementation of the project’s current construction plan.

The planned increase in the reservoir level to 1,140 meters is also significant for the next stage of the project, as reservoir filling is directly linked to the gradual development of the hydropower facility’s operating capacity.

The project remains one of Tajikistan’s key energy infrastructure initiatives, with its large-scale dam and reservoir designed to increase the country's hydropower generation potential. Progress in dam construction and reservoir filling will therefore remain important indicators of the project's overall implementation.

Looking ahead, further progress in construction, reservoir filling and the installation of generating equipment will determine the pace at which Rogun HPP moves toward full operation.