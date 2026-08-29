Azerbaijan Railways to hold market consultation on digital transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will hold a market consultation with potential implementation companies as part of an SAP ERP transformation program.

According to information published in the ADB’s tender and procurement section, the bank is expected to support the financing of ADY’s large-scale SAP ERP Transformation Program.

The program is described as one of the largest corporate digital transformation initiatives in Azerbaijan’s transport sector.

The market consultation will be open to companies specializing in SAP solutions, system integrators, consulting firms and other organizations with relevant experience in large-scale SAP ERP transformation projects.

ADY plans to launch a procurement process to select a partner for the implementation of the SAP ERP system. The procurement is expected to be announced in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The selected implementation partner will be responsible for all stages of the ERP implementation, including solution design and development of the initial concept, system configuration, custom software development, integration, data migration, testing, employee training, system commissioning and post-implementation technical support.

According to the ADB, the early market consultation, scheduled to be held in Baku on Sept. 4, is non-binding and does not constitute a formal procurement process. No companies will be selected or evaluated during the event.

The consultation is intended to help ADY assess market capabilities and obtain feedback from potential suppliers before finalizing its procurement strategy and future tender documents.

Potential participants are expected to provide their views on the optimal approach and methodology for implementing the SAP ERP transformation, the availability of project resources and specialists, realistic implementation timelines and phases, key project risks and mitigation measures, as well as experience from similar SAP ERP projects.

The market consultation will be held in a hybrid format in Baku on Sept. 4 at 9 a.m., allowing participants to attend either in person or online.

ADY has asked potential participants to register in advance by providing brief information about their companies.

The results of the consultation will be used solely for procurement planning and preparation of future tender documents.