Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament to open second session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament will open the second session of its eighth convocation on September 2.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament, lawmakers completed the first session on June 25 and subsequently went on parliamentary recess.

During the first session, the parliament received 182 draft laws, of which 145 were adopted. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed 94 of the adopted laws.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament is the country’s unicameral legislative body, responsible for adopting laws, approving the state budget and exercising parliamentary oversight.

The legislature consists of 90 lawmakers elected for a five-year term. Parliamentary sessions cover legislative, budgetary and oversight matters.

The second session will resume parliamentary work following the summer recess, with lawmakers expected to consider draft laws and other issues included on the legislative agenda.