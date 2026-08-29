Dushanbe Water Process committee discusses global water cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. The International Advisory Committee of the Dushanbe Water Process held a meeting in Stockholm on the sidelines of World Water Week, focusing on international cooperation on water issues and preparations for the 2028 UN Water Conference.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

"On the sidelines of World Water Week in Stockholm, Sweden, a meeting of the International Advisory Committee of the Dushanbe Water Process to support the implementation of the International Decade for Action ‘Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028’ was held," the statement said.

The meeting was opened by Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Co-Chair of the International Advisory Committee, Sanoi Boizoda, who highlighted the importance of continued international cooperation in addressing water-related challenges and strengthening joint efforts within the Dushanbe Water Process.

Rustam Abdulloev, Head of the Department of Energy Policy, Water Resources, Science and Technology Development at Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, presented key outcomes and strategic messages from the fourth International High-Level Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028.”

The participants also discussed a draft roadmap for preparations for the United Nations Water Conference scheduled to be held in 2028.

The Dushanbe Water Process serves as a platform for advancing international cooperation on water and supporting the implementation of the UN International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028."