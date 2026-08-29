Turkmenistan drafts e-commerce law as part of legislative reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Turkmenistan is drafting a new law on electronic commerce as part of efforts to further strengthen the country’s legislative framework.

This was reflected in the statement of the Turkmen government, published following a regular Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov via digital system.

Chairperson of the Mejlis Dunyagozel Gulmanova briefed the president on ongoing work to improve the country’s legislation. According to the report, the national parliament is currently working on the draft Law of Turkmenistan "On Electronic Commerce." Work is also underway to introduce amendments and additions to the Criminal, Customs, Labor, Sanitary and Family Codes, as well as to a number of legislative acts.

"The Mejlis is also working on providing legal support for Turkmenistan’s accession to international legal instruments," the statement of the government added.

Gulmanova also reported on preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the nomination of representatives of various sectors for state awards. She noted that Turkmen lawmakers visited Uzbekistan to exchange experience in the field of legislation. Parliamentarians also participated in conferences and meetings organized by UN agencies jointly with relevant state bodies of Turkmenistan.

Following the report, President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of proper preparations for the Halk Maslahaty meeting and continuing efforts to strengthen the country’s legislative framework.

The draft law forms part of Turkmenistan’s broader push to develop its digital economy. The government approved the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy for 2026–2028, aimed at expanding e-government, digital services and innovative technologies. E-commerce activity has grown rapidly: as of early 2026 more than 1,000 retail outlets were connected to the national e-commerce system through banks, and the volume of cashless online payments rose by nearly 84% in 2025 to approximately 2.63 billion Turkmen manat ($750.6 million). Parallel legislative steps include the Law on Virtual Assets that entered into force in January 2026, regulating cryptocurrency mining and digital-asset exchanges. International partners such as the International Trade Centre and the United Nations Development Programme have supported capacity-building and regulatory mapping for online trade.